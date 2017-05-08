Lady Saints finish strong

Close SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints went up to El Dorado to play in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament. Seward came home with three wins from the weekend.

Seward played against Garden City Community College first on Friday 5. The Lady Saints took a win with a score 8-0. Winning this game made it the 40th win for Seward this season.

The Lady Saints took on Barton County Community College and Butler Community College on Saturday 6.

Seward took another win in the tournament against BCCC with a score of 9-5, but lost against Butler 10-1.

The Lady Saints went up against Butler again on Sunday 7. The Lady Saints won the first game with a score of 6-5, but lost the second game at 10-0.

Seward finished their season strong winning three of the five games that they played in the tournament. The Lady Saints finished with a record of 43-22.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close