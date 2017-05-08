The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Lady Saints finish strong

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
May 8, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Lady Saints went up to El Dorado to play in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament. Seward came home with three wins from the weekend.

Seward played against Garden City Community College first on Friday 5. The Lady Saints took a win with a score 8-0. Winning this game made it the 40th win for Seward this season.

The Lady Saints took on Barton County Community College and Butler Community College on Saturday 6.

Seward took another win in the tournament against BCCC with a score of 9-5, but lost against Butler 10-1.

The Lady Saints went up against Butler again on Sunday 7. The Lady Saints won the first game with a score of 6-5, but lost the second game at 10-0.

Seward finished their season strong winning three of the five games that they played in the tournament. The Lady Saints finished with a record of 43-22.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Seward takes on the Grizzlies

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady Saints sweep the Conqs

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Ashley leads Lady Saints to split

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady Saints sweep the Broncbusters

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady Saints cruise by Dodge City

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady saints finish strong against Barton County

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Saints sweep doubleheader

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady Saints fend off pitcher’s dual

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Seward Splits

  • Lady Saints finish strong

    Softball

    Lady Saints beat Lamar

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Lady Saints finish strong