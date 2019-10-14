Lady Saints sweep two games under their belt in Council Bluffs Iowa

Over the weekend, the Lady Saints won all three sets against Mineral Area College and Iowa Western Community College, making them 20-2 overall and 11-0 in conference play. Their next game will be against Dodge City Community College on Oct. 16 in Dodge City.

The Lady Saints opened up the day with a 25-6, 25-15, and 25-13 victory over Mineral Area College. During the first set, the Lady Saints were determined to win by not letting Mineral Area get ahead of them by taking a 9-3 lead. The set ended with a score of 25-6

During the second set, the Saints took another lead of 12-4 and proceeded to pile it on. The ladies did not fail to get comfortable in the home of their opponent, jumping up to a 20-10 lead and later won the set 25-15.

During the third set, the Lady Saints would win this game with a score of 25-13 in the final set, getting their first win of the weekend under their belt.

Against the No. 7 Iowa Western Reivers, the Lady Saints experienced the largest deficit in the match with the Reivers, being 1-5. This set would see 8 scoring ties and the Lady Saints would battle back down 21-23 to win the last 4 points.

In the second set against the Reivers, the Lady Saints would come out swinging and take a 15-9 lead over Iowa Western. The set ended with a score of 25-22.

In the third, Iowa Western jumped up early in the third set 6-9. Lady Saints would take a 19-18 lead and keep the lead for the rest of the match, winning 6 of the last 9 points with a score of 25-21.

The Lady Saints will play against Dodge City Community College on Oct. 16 at Dodge city. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.