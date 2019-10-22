Lady Saints beat Broncbusters, sweep three games under belt
October 22, 2019
The Lady Saints extended their winning streak to 53 games in the Jayhawk conference and 15 winning games overall last night (Oct. 21), beating Garden City Community College. The Saints swept three more wins under their belt with scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-6. The ladies are now 14-0 in conference play but 23-2 overall.
The Lady Saints started out with a 6-0 lead in the first set before letting the Broncbusters back in the game. Seward only held a one point lead at 10-9 and 17-16 before it ran off eight straight points to end the game.
In the second set, the Lady Saints trailed 10-7 before getting on track and eventually overmatching the Broncbusters. Seward turned the three-point deficit into an 11-point victory and outscored Garden City 18-4 the rest of the game.
In the third and final set, the Lady Saints finally gave the fans what they had seen all season. Seward jumped out to an 8-1 lead, never giving Garden City a chance to catch up.
Yanlis Feliz had 15 kills and Djuly Schmorantz ad 12 kills and five aces to pace the Lady Saints.
Seward will compete against Pratt Community College at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Pratt.
