Photo Essay: Lady Saints claim Region VI champion title

Thais Vieira slams the ball down for two points, helping the Lady Saints win the Region VI Championship. The sophomore middle blocker from Brazil is on her second Regional championship team.

The Lady Saints are Regional champs for the second year in a row. They claimed and defended their title last night in the greenhouse after winning straight sets in both the semi finals against Hutchinson and Colby in the final championship game.

In the semi finals against Hutchinson, the Lady Saints won with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-21. In the championship game against the Colby Trojans, the Lady Saints dominated with scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18. The Saints will head to the NJCAA tournament on November 21-23 in Hutchinson.