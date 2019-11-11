Photo Essay: Lady Saints claim Region VI champion title

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
The Lady Saints are Regional champs for the second year in a row. They claimed and defended their title last night in the greenhouse after winning straight sets in both the semi finals against Hutchinson and Colby in the final championship game.
In the semi finals against Hutchinson, the Lady Saints won with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-21. In the championship game against the Colby Trojans, the Lady Saints dominated with scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18. The Saints will head to the NJCAA tournament on November 21-23 in Hutchinson.
Ariana Arciniega and Mesalina Serverino go up for the block to to deny the Lady Trojans from scoring. The Saints put away Colby in three straight sets.
Sophomore Thais Vieira goes for a kill to help the Lady Saints lead against the Lady Trojans. The two teams were tied at seven until this kill. Then the Lady Saints pulled out and won the first game, 25-17.
Sophomore Djuly Schmorantz goes up for a solo block to stop the Lady Trojans from scoring and also helping. The block helped the Lady Saints win the first match.
Laura De Pra, sophomore from Brazil, and Mesalina Severino, freshman from the Dominican Republic, defend the Lady Saint’s territory not letting anything past them. The duo kept Colby off the net all night in the championship game.
Tony Trifonov tells the Lady Saints what to fix to during a time out. This was Trifonovs second regional championship title in as many years.
Sophomore Thais Vieira and Djuly Schmorantz make the net seem like a solid wall to the Colby team. The Lady Saints had 10 huge blocks on the night.
Excitment could be seen in Asia Jhun, Laura De Pra and Djuly Schmorantz’s faces at the end of the championship match. The Lady Saints won their were crowned Region VI champions for the second straight year. They advance to the national NJCAA tournament starting Nov. 21.
