Fall play opens Friday

Actors hope to bring laughter and emotions in Steel Magnolias

Annelle Dupeuy-Desoto(Aspen Jaramillo) gives Clairee Belcher(Jessica Malin) something to drink. While Truvy Jones(Sarah Thompson) sits and visits with Clairee. SCCC staff and students will open the fall play on Friday at 7 p.m. The play is free to students if they bring their student I.D.





Steel Magnolias opens on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. SCCC staff and students take the once popular movie “Steel Magnolias” to the stage.

