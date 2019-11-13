Fall play opens Friday
Actors hope to bring laughter and emotions in Steel Magnolias
November 13, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Steel Magnolias opens on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. SCCC staff and students take the once popular movie “Steel Magnolias” to the stage.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Angelica Alfaro’s niece and nephew are her favorite human beings ever. Fall is her favorite season because she gets to stay in. She’s a homebody, and...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.