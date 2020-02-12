Valentine’s Day when you’re single
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it can feel dreadful especially if you’re single, if you just got out of a relationship or if you’re feeling lonely. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show yourself some love too! Here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day to practice acts of self-love and self-care with your friends or just by yourself.
Rebecca Irby is a 19 year old Liberal local. She is a music major. After attending Seward, Rebecca plans on attending Fort Hays University to finish her...