FAQs: SCCC and the affects of coronavirus

Jade Harper, Club Reporter
March 31, 2020

Our world is in constant flux during this coronavirus outbreak. With each change, students’ email boxes get slammed with information. In an effort to help everyone be informed, Crusader News has created this “frequently asked questions” section. We will keep it updated as plans or procedures and classes change.

Click/touch the question to see the answer or who to contact:

Students need to email us at [email protected] and let the registrar's office know what classes they want to withdraw from.
A.They are locked with intent of restricting public access and to have fewer handles touched. Currently, the state of Kansas has asked for residents to “stay-at-home” and this includes campus staff. A skeleton staff is working to keep the campus safe.
A. The Student Living Center (SLC) is now only housing up to 40 students who can not travel home.
A. No, the wellness center is not open due to the campus being closed because of the “stay at home” order.
A. The library was open for limited hours but due to the “stay at home” order the campus is closed along with the library.
A. Well, you are in luck. On the SCCC website look for the the tab “academics.” Under this heading, click on “library” and you can find online resources. If you are on a computer or laptop at home, it is on the left side of your screen. If you are on a phone, click the three lines on the top right-hand corner. When you click on “library,”you see the online resources.
A. Students should have received an email. The campus is now closed and there will be no face-to-face things on campus. Please contact your instructors for more information.
A. The Industrial Tech classes are online. Students are asked to stay in contact with their instructors for details on specific classes.
A. If a student’s work-study is no longer available due to certain campus closures the student should visit with the Financial Aid office at (620) 417-1114. If a student’s work-study position can be done remotely the student is able to do work and be paid for the job the hours they work.
A. Students should have gotten an email about how they can pay tuition or anything other expenses. Students can either pay over the phone if they have a debit/credit card or mail a check, cashiers check, or money order to SCCC accounts receivable, PO Box 1137, Liberal Kansas, 67905 or they can pay online through e-cashier.
A. If any student is having problems with canvas they should call DeeDee Flax at (620) 417-1364 or email her at [email protected]
A. If any student is feeling overwhelmed they can call Celeste Donovan at (620)417-1016 or Annette Hackbarth-Onson in the student services department at (620) 417-1106
A. Yes. Students may enroll online. If you have any trouble, contact your adviser or one of the Admissions Office recruiters.
A. Due to the “stay at home” order the campus is closed and the testing center is now closed for the time being. Stay tuned as more information comes out on this.
A. There will be no hands-on labs. The technical school, science, allied health and cosmetology classes will be online. The programs that need a certain amount of hours to get their degree/certification will finish when the campus opens again. Keep in touch with your instructors to get the latest information.
A. The bookstore is still operating with limited staff for department needs and orders. Students need to email ([email protected]) or call (620-417-1151) if they have any questions, concerns or ordering needs. The easiest current method to pick up supplies is to meet them at the north side doors by the wall of windows after calling first to let them know you will be there. They are limiting the amount of customers in the store to ensure safety. You may also order online at saintsbookstore.com.