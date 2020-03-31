FAQs: SCCC and the affects of coronavirus
March 31, 2020
Our world is in constant flux during this coronavirus outbreak. With each change, students’ email boxes get slammed with information. In an effort to help everyone be informed, Crusader News has created this “frequently asked questions” section. We will keep it updated as plans or procedures and classes change.
Click/touch the question to see the answer or who to contact:
Q. Is there still enrollment for summer and fall classes? How do we do it since we aren’t on campus?
Q. How long is it going to be like this? How is this going to work for all the hands-on classes, the technical school and the ones who need a certain amount of hours to get their degree/certification?
Jade Harper is 19 years old and is a graduate from Turpin High School. She was born in Liberal and grew up in Turpin, Oklahoma. She likes music and art....