Women’s basketball remains undefeated

The Lady Saints took a win over Coffeyville Community College on Feb. 6 with a score of 65-54. They remain undefeated 3-0 for the season.

Seward posted a score of 38 to 21 in the first half over Coffeyville and that proved to be a big deal later in the game when Coffeyville came alive in the second half. In the second half Coffeyville cranked up their offense, putting in more points then the Lady Saints, however, Seward managed to maintain the lead they had built in the first half.

During the game Seward made 24 turnovers to Coffeyville’s 26. The Lady Sains, though, were able to score 26 points off the turnovers to Coffeyvilles 14 points.

Sierra Morrow lead the Lady Saints in scoring with 14 while Sierra Lynch pulled in nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

Seward will be back to play on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. against Neosho Community College.