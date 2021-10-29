Preview Night gives first look at basketball teams

Julian McGowan, guard for the Saints, takes the ball between his legs as part of his trick for the dunk competition on Oct. 28 at the Greenhouse. McGowan is from Trenton, New Jersey.

The Saints and Lady Saints held the annual basketball Preview night for the 2021-22 season on Oct. 28. The night consisted of a three point contest, dunk contest, team relay and scrimmages. The Greenhouse was filled with fans to see the talent the Saints and Lady Saints will display this season.

“I thought the preview night was a great way to kick off the season and show the fans what we will see on the cour,” spectator Delainey Milikan, nursing major, said.

The Preview night is traditionally a way for the community to come together to support the two teams. It started out with dimmed lights as both the men’s and women’s teams were introduced.

The Lady Saints took the court, splitting into two teams to scrimmage. The women cashed in with a bunch of three’s. The white team won the short scrimmage 12-7.

Next taking the court were the men, splitting into two teams as well for the scrimmage. The scrimmage was a dunk festival as the men’s team threw down a dunk each time they ran down the court.

The white team won for the men’s team, as well. Vis Rosario, a player on the team, even did a cartwheel during the game as they were about to win the game.

The teams showed off their skills in a relay. It consisted of two teams going head-to-head. Starting at the baseline, teams had to run down the court crossing over at cones, make a three-pointer and come back down the court to finish with a layup.

“My favorite part of preview night was the relay race between D’arrah and Evanee. it was exciting to see my teammates going head-to-head and showcasing their skills while having fun.“ Jailyn Johnson, women’s basketball and a freshman biology major, said.

The skills challenge consisted of four teams with one male and female athlete. The relay was close, but Ahamadou Silah and D’Arrah Allen came out as the victors of the skills challenge.

The next event of the night was the three point contest. This year the contest was made up of teams of two rather than individuals. On opposite sides of the court was a male and female player shooting at the five different spots twice each. When done, the goals made from each player was added together to make the final score for that team.

The four Lady Saints ( Halle Payton, Kynnan Shields, Sydney Wetlaufer, and Halima Salat) came together with four Saints (Victor Rosario, Wilson Dubinsky, Bee McCrary, and James Burries) to see who would be the best three point shooting team. Halima Salat and Bee McCrary came away with the title. T

The last event of the night was the Dunk Contest. Each team had 30 seconds to complete one dunk for two different rounds. The teams were scored by judges consisting of players and fans. The winners of the dunk contest were Julian McGowan and hulda Joaquim.

The Lady Saints will begin their season at Utah State Eastern on Nov. 5. The Saints will begin their season Nov. 1 at New Mexico Junior College.

“I honestly enjoyed the game itself; The skills, the scrimmage, and dunk contest. It was great to be able to combine with both woman and men basketball teams to show we are both equal by representing Liberal Kansas,” Deladris Green, sophomore men’s basketball player, said.