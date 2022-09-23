Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is a yearly event that takes place in Sept. and ends in Oct.. This year it began on Sept. 15, and it will end on Oct. 15. Seward County Community College plans on putting on events so students can have fun and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be food, the annual soccer kick and jalapeño contest. These events will be located at the student union. Come have fun and celebrate with SCCC.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 by Brianna Rich