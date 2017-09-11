Saints Tennis Wins Big in Texas

Close Hugo Lobo volleys at practice (file photo). SCCC Athletics

SCCC Athletics Hugo Lobo volleys at practice (file photo).





The Seward County Community College Men’s Tennis team traveled to Tyler, Texas over the weekend for the Tyler Invitational. The Saints ended 32-11 as a team for the weekend, with five men and one doubles team striving in their bracket.

Duro Opacic, Nicolas Rousset, Tim Lamare, Hugo Lobo and Claudio Quinones all placed in each of their brackets over the weekend.

Overall, the five men won a total of 10 games and only lost two over the weekend. Three other players; Franck Soulerot, Jafer Infante and Diego Freire ended in third place, while Carlo Izurieta and Benji Finet also won championships in their brackets.

For doubles play, only one team won the championship bracket, Infante and Lautaro Monardo. Doubles partners, Opacic and Lamare, lost their first match but came back to win the consolation championship. Lobo and Izurieta made it to the championship, but fell to their opponent.

The Men’s Tennis team will travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Friday, Sept. 15 to play in the Trojan Invitational for the weekend.

