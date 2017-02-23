The student news site of Seward County Community College

Softball barely Scrapes by Clarendon

Odalys Avalos, Reporter
February 23, 2017
Filed under Softball, Sports

The Lady Saints softball team played against Clarendon in Clarendon, Texas on Wed. Feb. 22. They have dominated for eight games until splitting a double header with Clarendon. Sewards record stands at 13-4 for the year.

Both games were tight and decided by one run. The first game saw Clarendon taking the win, 11-10. The Lady Saints mad a last inning rally to score two runs and tie the game. But at the bottom of the sixth, Clarendon scored and won the game.

The second game was just as intense. The winner was decided in extras since both teams were tied at five at end of regulation. Seward reclaimed the lead with a run by Aj Cueller.  The game ended 6-5 in favor of the Saints.

Due to weather forecasts in the area on Friday, the Seward County vs. Lamar doubleheader scheduled for 2:00 at Lady Saints Field in Liberal, has been postponed to March 5th with the same 2:00 start.

Brynn Grieshaber
Lexi Manyik battles at the plate. Manyik has had 41 at bats, 19 runs batted in (RBIs), 17 runs, and four home runs so far this season. (Crusader file photo)

