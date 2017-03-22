Seward advances to the National Quarterfinals

On March 21 the Lady Saints beat South Plains College in the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.

With the Lady Texan taking the lead, Seward got their head in game. In the first 20 minutes of the game Seward made 10 threes. For the second half, the Lady Saints came out taking the lead.

The Lady Saints finished strong with a score set at 87-69. Their record is now set at 32-2.

Seward will now go up against Gulf Coast State College on March 23 at 1 p.m. The game will take place at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Seward County Community College is providing a college-sponsored party bus to travel and support the Lady Saints in Lubbock. Fifty seats are available. Spots will start filling up at 7 a.m. on Thursday in the south parking lot of the campus.

Transportation is free to anyone 18 and older. People riding in the party bus will be responsible for purchasing their own food and tickets to the tournament. Tickets are $10 or $5 with a student ID, and it is cash only.

The bus will be returning to Liberal around 8 p.m.

