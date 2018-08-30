The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints win first conference game

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor
August 30, 2018

The Seward County Lady Saints Volleyball team won their first conference match against Independence Community College on Wednesday, August 29. So far this season, the Lady Saints have a total of three games.

Seward began the first set against Independence very strong, earning the first nine points of the set. The Lady Saints, with the help of two aces and a kill by freshman outside hitter, Djuly Schmorantz and six points by sophomore middle hitter/right side Luz Sierra, won the first set 25-15.

In the second set, the Pirates picked up their momentum and put up a fight against SCCC. Seward began leading by four points, but Independence quickly cut the lead to only two points. The two teams continued to trade points back and forth with the Lady Saints only being ahead one point, 19-18. Three points by freshman middle hitter, Thais Vieira and three other Lady Saint points allowed SCCC to win the second set, 25-20.

The Lady Saints brought their momentum from the first set back into play during the third set, leading 15-11 halfway through. Seward kept scoring and won the third and final set, 25-14.

Sierra led the Lady Saints with a total of 13 kills off of 16 attempts and five blocks. Schmorantz finished with seven kills, one block and three aces.

Sophomore Nathiellen Machado led the saints in digs with 14, while Schmorantz added 12. Freshman setter, Setter Celenia De Leon finished with a total of 29 assists.

Seward will continue conference play on Saturday, September 1 against Garden City Community College in the Greenhouse beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor
Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico. Amberley is a nursing major at Seward County Community College. After her time at SCCC, she plans to transfer to a university.
