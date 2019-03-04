The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

The+Seward+Saints+played+against+Independence+Community+College+on+March+3.+They+won+with+a+83-60+victory.+The+Saints+will+be+playing+in+the+Region+VI+Semi-Finals+March+4.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

The Seward Saints played against Independence Community College on March 3. They won with a 83-60 victory. The Saints will be playing in the Region VI Semi-Finals March 4.

The Seward Saints played against Independence Community College on March 3. They won with a 83-60 victory. The Saints will be playing in the Region VI Semi-Finals March 4.

Robert Forks

The Seward Saints played against Independence Community College on March 3. They won with a 83-60 victory. The Saints will be playing in the Region VI Semi-Finals March 4.

Robert Forks

Robert Forks

The Seward Saints played against Independence Community College on March 3. They won with a 83-60 victory. The Saints will be playing in the Region VI Semi-Finals March 4.

Annette Meza, Copy Editor
March 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The No. 13 Seward Saints earned a 83-60 victory over  Independence Community College on March 3.  The Saints advanced to the semifinals of the Region VI tournament which will take place tonight.

The Saints improved to 19-3 in conference play and 26-5 overall.

Freshman Guard, Marco Morency, added nine rebounds and five steals for the Saints. Morency shot 63 percent on 14-of-22 from the field, including four three-pointers, and also hit four free three throws.

Sophomore forward, Isiah Small chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Saints, who had 10 of 11 players score. Seward, which extended its winning streak to nine games, played strong defense, holding Independence to 35.8 percent for the game and under 30 percent in the first half.

The game began with an 8-2 run by the Saints, but the Pirates fought back and soon earned a 18-17 lead on a Tyreece Berry three-pointer at the 11:32 mark. The Saints held a 44-29 advantage at the half and was never really threatened the rest of the game.

The win was the 100th of Saints head coach Jason Sautter’s career. Sautter is 100-48 overall and 45-18 in two seasons with Seward.

Tonje Durham had 15 points and Berry netted 14 to lead the Pirates, who finished at 15-16 overall.

The Saints will play Barton Community College in the Region VI semifinals March 4 at Hartman Arena.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






About the Writer
Annette Meza, Copy Editor

Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints capture Region VI title, head to NJCAA tourney

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints Beat the Cougars, head into regional finals

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Seward saints head to region VI tourney

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints claim Jayhawk West Title in the greenhouse

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints solidify spot in Jayhawk West Conference title

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Men hit century mark to win

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints win their 20th game of season

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints take a loss to the Northwest Mavericks

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Coach Sautter benched for the week

  • Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis

    Men's Basketball

    Saints bounce back beating Barton

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints beat Independence, head to Region VI semis