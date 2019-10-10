Photo Essay: Lady Saints defeat conference rival in four sets

Mesalina+Serverino%2C+freshman%2C+and+Djuly+Schmorantz%2C+sophomore%2C+get+a+block+against+the+Lady+Dragons+and+stops+them+from+scoring.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Photo Essay: Lady Saints defeat conference rival in four sets

Mesalina Serverino, freshman, and Djuly Schmorantz, sophomore, get a block against the Lady Dragons and stops them from scoring.

Mesalina Serverino, freshman, and Djuly Schmorantz, sophomore, get a block against the Lady Dragons and stops them from scoring.

Monica Gonzalez

Mesalina Serverino, freshman, and Djuly Schmorantz, sophomore, get a block against the Lady Dragons and stops them from scoring.

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Mesalina Serverino, freshman, and Djuly Schmorantz, sophomore, get a block against the Lady Dragons and stops them from scoring.

Monica Gonzalez and Q Olanlege
October 10, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hutchinson Community College did what no other team in the Jayhawk Conference West has done this season — win one set against the Lady Saints. That’s their only claim to fame for the night, though. The Seward County Community College volleyball team won the game 3-1 and kept the home game streak going at 50 straight wins against conference opponents.

The conference rival game always brings high emotion and good volleyball to the greenhouse. The Dragons took a bite out of the Lady Saints by winning the first set, 25-23. The back-and-forth game was a wake up call for Seward. They smashed the other three sets in quick succession with scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-6.

The Lady Saints were led in kills by Yanlis Feliz with 15. Mesalina Severino added eight kills with a solo block and a team-high seven block assists. Laura De Pra, who is averaging 13 assists per set, chipped in with 52 assists in the match, her second most assists in a single match this season.

The nationally ranked Lady Saints, No. 3, improved their record to 11-0 for conference play and 17-2 overall. Seward heads to Council Bluffs, Iowa over the weekend for a tournament at Iowa Western Community College.

Q Olanlege
Fans celebrate sophomores for the Lady Saints Volleyball team on Oct. 9 in the Greenhouse. Traditionally, the Huchinson vs. Seward game is the highlight of the season as the two conference rivals pound each other year after year.

 

Monica Gonzalez
Yanlis Feliz, freshman, gets the dig to start a play for the Lady Saints. Feliz had a stellar night with 15 kills. She was all over the floor.

Q Olanlege
Mesalina Severino played on top of the net all night against Hutchinson. She not only had eight kills but a solo block and assisted in seven other blocks.

 

Monica Gonzalez
Yanlis Feliz, freshman, helps Mesalina Severino, freshman, block a a shot the Hutchinson Community College. Serverino ended up getting a tip back for a point to put the Lady Saints ahead in the second set. Seward went on to win easily, 25-8.

Q Olanlege
The Lady Saints had to come from behind to win for the first time in conference play. Hutchinson won the first set in a tight one and even took the early lead in the second set. The Lady Saints, however, found their game and put away the visitors easily to win the game 4-1.

Q Olanlege
Ariana Arciniega, freshman outside hitter, pounds one across the court. She has 95 kills for the season.

Q Olanlege
When the Lady Saints needed a boost to get things back on track with their game, fans came to the rescue. They yelled, screamed and waved signs to get high energy.

Monica Gonzalez
Livia De Pra jumps up to serve. The freshman from Brazil hit five consecutive serves to lead the Lady Saints to victory in set 3.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story