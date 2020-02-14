Photo Essay: Colvin makes language learning fun

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

itting slightly off Kansas Avenue in Liberal, the Colvin Adult Learning Center is easy to miss. The plain white building has no distinguishing features to draw the attention of those passing by. It doesn’t need it though, the magic happens inside.

Students come from Liberal and surrounding communities for adult basic education needs. Most attend for the English as a Second Language course. Laughter is the glue that holds the Seward County Community College annex campus together. It echoes throughout the halls and mixes with the phonetic sounds of the ABCs. Smiles abound, as encouragement is freely given by instructors and students.

Step inside to experience a normal Monday night of English classes at Colvin.