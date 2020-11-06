Baseball plays Dodge City in last scrimmage of fall

Saints outfielder, Aj Folds, slides in safe at third. The sophomore from Amarillo, Texas had a good day hitting against Dodge City Community College during the second fall scrimmage of the semester. Both teams canceled scrimmages due to COVID-19 with other colleges for most of the semester. After months of inter-squad scrimmages the two teams - which are 60 miles apart - were both colleges' first attempts at intercollegiate competition. Players were tested for the virus and followed NJCAA protocols.