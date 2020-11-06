Baseball plays Dodge City in last scrimmage of fall

Brooklynn Bauer, Photographer|November 6, 2020

The last scrimmage of the fall for Saints baseball was against Dodge City Community College on Nov. 5 at home. Saints athletics began scrimmaging other teams who follow the same COVID-19 protocols as Seward County Community College at the end of October. SCCC and Dodge City scrimmaged twice during this time period.

Saints outfielder, Aj Folds, slides in safe at third. The sophomore from Amarillo, Texas had a good day hitting against Dodge City Community College during the second fall scrimmage of the semester. Both teams canceled scrimmages due to COVID-19 with other colleges for most of the semester. After months of inter-squad scrimmages the two teams - which are 60 miles apart - were both colleges' first attempts at intercollegiate competition. Players were tested for the virus and followed NJCAA protocols.