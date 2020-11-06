Baseball plays Dodge City in last scrimmage of fall
The last scrimmage of the fall for Saints baseball was against Dodge City Community College on Nov. 5 at home. Saints athletics began scrimmaging other teams who follow the same COVID-19 protocols as Seward County Community College at the end of October. SCCC and Dodge City scrimmaged twice during this time period.
Brooklynn Bauer is a 19-year-old sophomore and is a Liberal local. She is majoring in Ag Business and Communications. Along with Crusader, she is also...