Style at no cost

Are you in need of an arrangement of clothing, jewelry, hats, or shoes for any occasion?

Seward County Community College’s Phi Beta Lambda students, which is made up of all business majors, are reviving the e-boutique project, where they will give away clothes to people who are in need of them. This is a way of serving the community by preparing people for interviews or any other important occasions.

Israel Banuelos Jr, a member of PBL, says, “It is a way to give back to the community and to those who are in need of these things.”

The grand re-opening of the shop will be on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the E-Boutique at Seward’s technical campus next to the welding department.

Different kinds of fancy clothes and accessories that have been donated will be distributed for the welfare of the community and its people. The clothes that have been donated are in abundance and the students of SCCC are working on setting up a

boutique to display the donated items.

“Right now, there are plenty of donated clothes. If the e-boutique store runs well then we will work on getting more donations later,” says Banuelos.

The welding students contributed their skills to the project by creating some racks and dressing rooms.

Giving away free clothes is not the only task the students will perform. Banuelos says, “We would like to give back to Liberal and help [people] as much as possible by preparing them for interviews and possibly building their resumes.”

Students can even find outerwear at the E-boutique on the SCCC technical college campus. Mairana Romero, accounting major, holds up a jacket to show that there’s more than business attire for future customers. Elisa Bolanos, business management major, combs through clothes on racks to get ready for the grand re-opening of the E-boutique on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. The Phi Beta Lambda club sponsors the clothing store to offer free clothes for students and community members. Checking for holes or stains, Hannah Rosales, business administration major, examines a pair of jeans and then folds them. The PBL club combs through sacks and sacks of donated clothing to put out fresh outfits. The club also makes sure the clothes are clean and sanitized before they are displayed on the rack.

Business instructor, Hiran Gunasekara, has faith in his students that they will carry out the act of service to the community with admiration and enthusiasm. He wants his students to be appreciated and supported for the work they are doing.

COVID-19 sterilizing and other campus rules will be in effect at the e-boutique. The boutique along with the items inside will be sterilized.

“Masks are mandatory to visit the store,” confirms Banuelos. Students are also asked to practice safe social-distancing by limiting the number of people in the shop at one time.

Donations have been provided to the students for various cleaning items. Phi Beta Lambda students are excited to start the e-boutique store and serve the community.

The E-boutique has more than just clothes, it has accessories, too. Hats, belts, jewelry and much more can be found at the student store on the SCCC technical college campus. The store opens April 15 and will be open at 12:30 on Thursdays. Elisa Bolanos, business management major, and Hannah Rosales, business administration major, sort through donated clothes in the back of the store. The two PBL club members try to create outfits that might go together and appear professional.