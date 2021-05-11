Saints host Region VI play-off games

Pushing through, Peter Goldy beats the throw to the first in a game against Butler Community College. Goldy figures out how to get on base for the Saints. His on base percentage is .432 in the last 41 games.

Seward County Community College will host the Region VI sub-regional tournament at Brent Gould Field with games on May 14-16. Four teams will compete to move to the Region VI semifinals in Salina.

The Saints ended the season in a three-way tie with Barton Community College and Butler Community College but Seward County held a 5-3 head-to-head record to finish second in the KJCAA-West. With this brought the rights to host one of the four sub-regional tournaments.

The first game of the tournament will be May 14 with the Saints (3) against Neosho County Community College (14) at noon. The second game of the day will be Kansas City Kansas Community College (6) against Cloud County Community College (11) at 3 p.m. The losers will go to the backside of the sub-regional and will compete at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The tournament is double-elimination.

Tickets

Seward County will have tickets for purchase online and in person. The tickets will be $5 per day or $13 for an all-game pass. Tickets must be presented at the gates upon arrival. Use this link to purchase tickets online: Region VI Sub Regional Tickets

Live Stream

All of the games will be streamed for free online at SewardSaints.com. There will be a radio broadcast for the Seward County games with Brock Kappleman on KSCB AM 1270.