Grizzlies maul Lady Saints in straight sets

Victoria Martins, Photographer|October 29, 2021

Butler Community College came to Liberal and took care of business. The No. 3 ranked team in the nation took care of business defeating the Lady Saints in straight sets, 3-0. The loss drops the No. 14 Lady Saints to 21-9 for the season and 12-4 in conference play.

Next up is the Region IV tournament on Nov. 3.  In order to have any hope of making it to nationals, the team must win the tournament to advance.

webIMG_9429
Gallery|7 Photos
Victo
Michel Jerez saves the ball with a dig near the out-of-bounds line. Jerez is a libero for the Lady Saints from the Dominican Republic. The Lady Saint has an overall of 76 assists.