Grizzlies maul Lady Saints in straight sets

Butler Community College came to Liberal and took care of business. The No. 3 ranked team in the nation took care of business defeating the Lady Saints in straight sets, 3-0. The loss drops the No. 14 Lady Saints to 21-9 for the season and 12-4 in conference play.

Next up is the Region IV tournament on Nov. 3. In order to have any hope of making it to nationals, the team must win the tournament to advance.