Homecoming candidates announced

Melvin Le, Reporter|February 11, 2022

Homecoming is back. After taking a year off due to COVID and restricted number of fans in the Green House last year, Seward County Community College will host the 2022 Homecoming Court Feb. 12. A king and queen will be crowned between the women’s and men’s basketball games, approximately 7:40 p.m.

The students chosen for homecoming court by the student body are:

 