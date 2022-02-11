Homecoming candidates announced
Homecoming is back. After taking a year off due to COVID and restricted number of fans in the Green House last year, Seward County Community College will host the 2022 Homecoming Court Feb. 12. A king and queen will be crowned between the women’s and men’s basketball games, approximately 7:40 p.m.
The students chosen for homecoming court by the student body are:
Melvin Le is a 19-year old sophomore majoring in pharmacy. Born and raised in Liberal, he is the only child of two Vietnamese...