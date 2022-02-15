Saints baseball takes double win

On Feb. 14, the Saints baseball team played against the baseball team from Lamar Community College. Their record is now 2-6. Their next game will be Feb. 18 against the baseball team from Odessa college. The first game will start at noon, and the second game will start at 3:00 p.m.

Gallery | 10 Photos Brianna Rich Tristan Curless, a freshman from Amarillo, Texas is a left hand pitcher for the Saints. Curless has struck out nine batters so far this season.