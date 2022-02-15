Saints baseball takes double win
On Feb. 14, the Saints baseball team played against the baseball team from Lamar Community College. Their record is now 2-6. Their next game will be Feb. 18 against the baseball team from Odessa college. The first game will start at noon, and the second game will start at 3:00 p.m.
Brianna Rich, Photo Editor
Brianna Rich is a Freshman and is majoring in journalism. She is 19-years-old and she is from Elkhart Kansas but now she...