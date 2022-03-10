The war that everyone is watching

Russia and Ukraine have had issues since 2014 and while many people knew this War was coming, I did not.

For eight years now, Russia and Ukraine have disputed over their borders. Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has said not too long ago that he believes Ukraine is on Russia’s land. He believes that Ukraine’s land is historically and rightfully Russia’s. This has led to Russian troops being built up along the border of Ukraine.

On the night before Russia’s invasion, my friend was looking at articles and said how everything was going to get out of hand soon. I listened to him explain everything, but he didn’t really have my full attention.

The next morning, I woke up to see news alerts, tweets and tiktoks about the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine. For days, this is all that I have been seeing and getting updates about as I look through my social media accounts.

I have seen pictures and posts and just thought to myself, “Oh my gosh, is this really happening?” Seeing the videos of the explosions or the missiles falling straight down from the sky is heartbreaking. As I continue watching and reading about what’s happening, it makes me think, “How can someone actually do this?”

Although this conflict doesn’t include the United States yet, I know that it could eventually. While thinking about this, I am just so glad my brothers are under the age of 18.

I have searched up things like, “What has to happen for the U.S to get involved?” or “Why are we not getting involved?” At one point, I was just trying to search up everything I thought I needed to know.

As the alerts keep coming out, it is good to know that the U.S is helping Ukraine in any way that is logically possible. Thankfully, not by sending our troops in, but by sending them weapons and helping them medically.

Not only is the U.S helping but so are other world leaders. They are helping by condemning the attack, unveiling new sanctions against Russian officials and deploying an additional 7,000 troops from the United States to Europe, according to a Washington Post article.

While I do believe it is such a great thing that world leaders are coming together, it is still sad to see how many people have died from this or have had to flee. Every morning, Ukrainian soldiers wake up and have no idea what they are about to face, which is not only sad but crazy.

Personally, I have never really been a history-type of student so to see that this is a current event really blows my mind. I could only imagine the few around campus that are from Ukraine and how they must feel or be going through these past two weeks.

My thoughts and prayers definitely go to those from Ukraine, in Ukraine or are currently fighting for Ukraine as this is one of the most tragic events currently happening.