Helping as an athletic trainer, Alonzo Mendoza is a sophomore from Spearman, Texas. Mendoza is a pre-medical major because he wants to help as many athletes as he can.

How do you plan to spend Good Friday and Easter?

I plan to go home and spend it with my family since we’re Catholic. They want me to go eat fish with them and enjoy the time with them.

What does a typical day look like?

My typical day is going to class, eating lunch and going to the training room and helping out the athletes.

What’s it like to be an athletic trainer?

Being an athletic trainer is actually really good. I like doing. It helps future athletes get better and get back to their sport. I ain’t gonna disclose anything that we’re doing there.

If you could be Batman or Robin, which one would you be?

I would rather be Batman, you know, being rich. I can actually pay for college and not be a broke college student.

Are you more of a dog person or cat person?

I’m more of a dog person because they’re easy to train than cats — they scratch you all the time. I have two Chihuahuas, one is named Timmy and the other is named Sanson.

What video games do you play? If not, what video games have you heard of that you would be interested in playing?

Yes. I do. I play Rocket League, Apex Legends and I also play Shadow of Mordor, a really old game, but it’s an Xbox exclusive. That’s my gaming platform, mostly Xbox and Microsoft-based.

What is your favorite class?

I would have to say with Russ Reglin [Abnormal Psychology]. You learn some interesting things like erectile dysfunction, sexual gender disorder, what else? We’re talking about cocaine in the class period and methamphetamine.

If you could speak another language, what would it be? Why?

I already know two languages, possibly Italian — it sounds a lot more like Spanish.

What is your favorite horror movie?

Jeepers Peepers. You see him flying in the air. He sends out a flying shuriken straight to a person’s head, decapitates them and blood squirts all over the place. It’s pretty cool. They did a pretty good job on the effects.

On a scale of 1-10, how weird are you?

I say a solid five. I’m average. I do wacky stuff.

What is your most unusual talent?

Yeah, I know how to fix cars from the engine bay auto body. I also know how to tap an ankle in less than one minute. I also know how to diagnose a car pretty easily.

What if someone walked up to you and asked for blinker fluid?

I actually have bottles of that. I actually do give it out to people because of how stupid they are.

What’s the most useless product around today? Do you have it?

I think our phones, to be honest with you, it’s corrupting us more and more. We all bully each other on it so they added a new area that kids get picked on while they’re at home. A home’s supposed to be a safe place and everybody clearly picks on them through social media or makes fun of them through YouTube videos or TikToks.