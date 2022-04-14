Podcast: Holiday that’s hoppin’ around the corner
Easter is just around the corner and Crusader New’s Reporter Reece Hay couldn’t wait to cover it. This podcast is all about Easter traditions, Easter basket ideas and much more. Seward County Students tell us all about their favorite Easter traditions. Take a look inside of what Easter is all about and Enjoy the ride.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Reece Hay, Reporter
Reece Hay is a freshman at SCCC and is majoring in psychology. She is 19-year-old and was born and raised in Liberal. Hay...