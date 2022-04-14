Having a Cookie-tastic time
Mrs. Julie Veenstra delightfully led a cookie decorating class this Tuesday at Seward County Community College at 6 p.m. Beyond creativity, she taught different techniques, recipes and tips for decorating one’s very own cookie. Veenstra owns her own business, Ella Elain’s, she can be found on both Facebook and Instagram @Ella Elaine’s.
