Having a Cookie-tastic time

Mrs. Julie Veenstra delightfully led a cookie decorating class this Tuesday at Seward County Community College at 6 p.m. Beyond creativity, she taught different techniques, recipes and tips for decorating one’s very own cookie. Veenstra owns her own business, Ella Elain’s, she can be found on both Facebook and Instagram @Ella Elaine’s.

Gallery | 7 Photos Ashanti Thompson Upon entering the classroom the first instruction from Julie Veenstra is to gather all supplies. Bare cookies, icing, toothpicks and scissors were all very necessary for the journey ahead.