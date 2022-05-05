Mold your stress away

On the third day of Seward County Community College’s de-stress week, it hosted The Smith Agencies Wax to the Max hand sculptures. Students and faculty alike lined up for the chance to make a wax sculpture of their very own hand in any position they wished. From peace signs to college hand signals, people left with smiles and their own little souvenir to take home.

Gallery | 10 Photos Ashanti Thompson In the SCCC student union, Adrian Torres plunged his hand into the ice water after being instructed. A 30-second timer was set to make the skin ice cold to prepare for the next step of the wax process.