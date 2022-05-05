Mold your stress away
On the third day of Seward County Community College’s de-stress week, it hosted The Smith Agencies Wax to the Max hand sculptures. Students and faculty alike lined up for the chance to make a wax sculpture of their very own hand in any position they wished. From peace signs to college hand signals, people left with smiles and their own little souvenir to take home.
