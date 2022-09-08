Saints on the Street: What’s in your bag?

Photo editor Brianna Rich took to the streets to figure out what kinds of supplies Saints were packing in their bags for the beginning of school. Although most had the generic laptops and notebooks, some had surprises such as pre workout and cologne. Tune in to see what advice the different students gave to the upcoming freshman on what they need to be successful.

