Psychology major, Sara Schumacher is a freshman from Elkhart. Schumacher has hopes of becoming the best therapist so that she can help anyone who needs help.

What would your perfect day look like?

A perfect day for me would look like a time at the park hanging out with my friends or with my boyfriend.

What is your favorite song? Why?

My favorite song is Hero by Skillet because it talks about saving people from bad things.

If you could sing with anyone famous, who would it be? Why?

Miley Cyrus because I feel like her songs are more passionate and she has a really pretty voice.

What is the best advice you have ever heard?

The best advice I’ve ever heard was whenever I was in my counseling session and he told me not to stress and think about positive things.

If you could have one meal for the rest of your life what would it be? Why?

Pizza. Always pizza because I love the cheese and pepperonis, and I love the spice kicks.

If you could be any animal what would it be? Why?

An elephant because like me we both are really slow, but we know how to get our work done.

What is your favorite movie and what scene made it your favorite?

The new Monster High movie. The scene that made it my favorite was where Clawdeen and her dad were talking because she is half monster and half human.

If you could be in any show what show would it be? Why?

Teen Wolf because of all of the werewolves in there are like hot, and because of the major plot twists they have.

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? Why?

I would change the rudeness in other people because I just want this world to be a peaceful world. I don’t like people doing bad things.

What would you do if you were the only person left on Earth? Why?

I would go on a major shopping spree everywhere because I feel like I won’t get bored since I would be shopping.