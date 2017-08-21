The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

Michelle Mattich, ReporterAugust 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Video Courtesy of Warner Brothers

From the minute Annabelle: Creation started, it was scare after scare. I was on the edge of my seat and clinging to my friend the whole time.

High praise! This gets a four out of five Saints.

I kept my eyes covered and at one point I was ready to walk out of the theatre because I didn’t think I could handle the suspense and what awaited the characters as the scenes unveiled themselves.

Annabelle: Creation left quite an impression on horror movie culture and audiences around the country. It built on the franchise story set by Annabelle (2014) and The Conjuring (2013). The Annabelle series was inspired from the true story of an old raggedy Anne doll. The doll is said to be possessed by an evil force and resides in a museum in Monroe, Connecticut. 

What's your rating for Annabelle: Creation?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This prequel installment tells the story of Sam and Esther Mullen who suffered the loss of their 7-year-old daughter. Twelve years later, the couple opened their home to a group of orphan girls. These girls soon became the target of the malicious doll that was once owned by the Mullens’ own daughter.

From demon possession to the presence of the creepy doll Annabelle set the mood for the rest of the movie. There is even a cameo of the infamous nun from the conjuring universe.

It gets an A+ for the “jump scare” factor. The movie is an experience in itself.

Did Annabelle live up to the hype of previous installments in the conjuring universe? Definitely!

As a lover of horror movies Annabelle: Creation was a unique experience and fun to watch. Everyone who loves a good scare will enjoy.

Other stories filed under Entertainment

13 Reasons Why trends among students
13 Reasons Why trends among students
Facebook vs Snapchat
Facebook vs Snapchat
Review: Sister Act provides a great time
Review: Sister Act provides a great time
Sister Act debuts Thursday
Sister Act debuts Thursday
Magic show is a success
Magic show is a success

Other stories filed under SC Life

How to be a Better Roommate
How to be a Better Roommate
Living on campus – it’s smart
Living on campus – it’s smart
Students share fashion from other countries
Students share fashion from other countries
Photo Essay: Field Biology students experience great outdoors
Photo Essay: Field Biology students experience great outdoors
Review: SCCC cafeteria brings new changes
Review: SCCC cafeteria brings new changes
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    13 Reasons Why trends among students

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Facebook vs Snapchat

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Review: Sister Act provides a great time

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Sister Act debuts Thursday

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Magic show is a success

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Valentine’s gifts on a budget

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    SCCC hosts 3rd annual “Souper Bowl”

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Movie Night brings awareness to sexual assault on campus

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    Musical needs singers, actors

  • Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

    Entertainment

    ‘Twas the night before finals

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype