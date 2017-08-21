Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

From the minute Annabelle: Creation started, it was scare after scare. I was on the edge of my seat and clinging to my friend the whole time.

I kept my eyes covered and at one point I was ready to walk out of the theatre because I didn’t think I could handle the suspense and what awaited the characters as the scenes unveiled themselves.

Annabelle: Creation left quite an impression on horror movie culture and audiences around the country. It built on the franchise story set by Annabelle (2014) and The Conjuring (2013). The Annabelle series was inspired from the true story of an old raggedy Anne doll. The doll is said to be possessed by an evil force and resides in a museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

What's your rating for Annabelle: Creation? 1 saint

2 saints

3 saints

4 saints

5 saints View Results Loading ... Loading ...

This prequel installment tells the story of Sam and Esther Mullen who suffered the loss of their 7-year-old daughter. Twelve years later, the couple opened their home to a group of orphan girls. These girls soon became the target of the malicious doll that was once owned by the Mullens’ own daughter.

From demon possession to the presence of the creepy doll Annabelle set the mood for the rest of the movie. There is even a cameo of the infamous nun from the conjuring universe.

It gets an A+ for the “jump scare” factor. The movie is an experience in itself.

Did Annabelle live up to the hype of previous installments in the conjuring universe? Definitely!

As a lover of horror movies Annabelle: Creation was a unique experience and fun to watch. Everyone who loves a good scare will enjoy.