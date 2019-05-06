The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints get a solid start the first day of Nationals

Rubi Gallegos

Rubi Gallegos

Rubi Gallegos

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
May 6, 2019

The Lady Saints get a good start on the first day of nationals with five players advancing to the second round.

In singles Patricia Panta from Lime, Peru cruised past her opponent 6-6, 6-0. Maria Aveiga from Bahia De Caraquez, Ecuador took her victory defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-1.

Alena Macharova from Bavilliers, France won against her opponent 6-4, 6-4. Sofia Belluco crushed her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Eva Liu from Nantou County, Taiwan advanced with a bye.

In doubles, Panta and Aveiga crushed their opponents 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 Belluco and Macharova moved on with a bye.

Alisa Handrugan from Brussels, Belgium is injured and defaulted at No. 4 singles.

Seward has 10 points in the race for the title. Today marks the second-day f the tournament in Tyler, Texas.

