Saints Softball run rules Pratt

Yesenia Soto, PhotographerMarch 8, 2018

Monique Ashley, sophomore from Gallup, New Mexico, pitched the first game in the double header against the Pratt Beavers. Ashley is preparing to wind up to pitch to the Beaver batter.

Yesenia Soto
Sage Harrison, sophomore from St. Helens, Oregon, watches to see her hit go over the fence for a home run. She helped three runners advance to home with her home run hit.

Yesenia Soto

Madeline Owen, freshman from Tuttle, Oklahoma, is on her toes to be ready for a hit that could go her way. She is ready to make any play to get the three outs.

Yesenia Soto
Harrison is preparing to lead off the base to see where the ball is hit and to have an advantage to steal home. Once the pitcher releases the ball she will move forward from the base a few steps to watch where the ball is hit and either run to home or get back on base.

Yesenia Soto
The Saints were ready to overcome Pratt in the doubleheader and show no mercy whatsoever. Thanks to smart plays and Ashley’s pitching the softball team won both games.

