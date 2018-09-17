The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Lady Saints dominate Las Vegas

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
September 17, 2018

The Seward County Community College Lady Saints dominated in their Las Vegas tournament, going undefeated and earning gold.

To begin the weekend, Seward took on Yavapai College, a team who gave them a loss earlier in the season. The game was a back-and-forth battlefield, but SCCC won the match, 4-1  

The next game for the Lady’s Saints was against,  Salt Lake, a team who gave them an early season loss last year. This year, Salt Lake was no match up as the Lady Saints killed them in three short sets.

In the third contest of the tournament. The Lady Saints matched with Chandler-Gilbert. At first, the gamed was predicted to be a close game, but Chandler-Gilbert was no match for Seward, giving them an easy 3-0 win.

The fourth and final game of the tournament was against host school, Southern Nevada. The Lady Saints struggled in the first and second sets, but still came out with the 2-0 win. In the third set, Seward regained their momentum and won 25-22, 3-0  

The Lady Saints will look to continue their winning streak against Pratt Community College September 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse. 

About the Contributors
Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle is an English major hoping to expand her horizons in the literature world. After two years at SCCC, she hopes to transfer to Wichita State University.
Monica Gonzalez, Photographer
Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow her whole life. Her family and friends call her “Mony.” During her free time, she likes to hang with friends, be on her phone and watch...
