Lady Saints dominate Las Vegas

The Seward County Community College Lady Saints dominated in their Las Vegas tournament, going undefeated and earning gold.

To begin the weekend, Seward took on Yavapai College, a team who gave them a loss earlier in the season. The game was a back-and-forth battlefield, but SCCC won the match, 4-1

The next game for the Lady’s Saints was against, Salt Lake, a team who gave them an early season loss last year. This year, Salt Lake was no match up as the Lady Saints killed them in three short sets.

In the third contest of the tournament. The Lady Saints matched with Chandler-Gilbert. At first, the gamed was predicted to be a close game, but Chandler-Gilbert was no match for Seward, giving them an easy 3-0 win.

The fourth and final game of the tournament was against host school, Southern Nevada. The Lady Saints struggled in the first and second sets, but still came out with the 2-0 win. In the third set, Seward regained their momentum and won 25-22, 3-0

The Lady Saints will look to continue their winning streak against Pratt Community College September 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse.