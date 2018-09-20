The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Lady Saints win 11 in a row

Amberley Taylor, Co-EditorSeptember 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Freshman, Laura De Pra, serves to the Pratt Lady Beavers. De Pra helped the team on offense by contributing 30 assists.

The Seward County Lady Saints defeated the Pratt Community College in just three short matches in the Greenhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 19. This is the eighth time out of the last ten matches that the Lady Saints have beat Pratt in.

In the first set, the Pratt Lady Beavers started with a 5-2 lead, but this lead was short-lived. The Lady Saints came back with four consecutive points and remained in the lead before winning, 25-15.

The second set was the closest of the three, with Pratt and Seward trading the lead throughout the whole game. The Lady Saints were able to earn the last four out of five points to win the second match, 25-21.

Djuly Schmorantz, freshman outside hitter, kills the ball. Schmorantz has 10 kills during the match versus PCCC.
Sophomore right side, Giovanna Tapigliani serves to the Pratt Beavers. Tapigliani, who is a National Player of the Week, finished the match with 17 kills.

To begin the final set, the two teams began trading points, but SCCC quickly shut down Pratt and gained the lead, winning 25-16.

Giovanna Tapigliani, sophomore right side and National Player of the Week, led the Saints with 17 kills on only 29 attempts. Freshman outside hitter, Djuly Schmorantz added 10 kills, while freshman  Laura De Pra, contributed 30 assists to the offense. Sophomore, Nathiellen Machado finished with 12 digs.

The Lady Saints will head to Hutchinson, Kansas to play in the Allen Samuels/Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept 20.

Freshman Dorianne Lebron and Laura De Pra attempt to block a Lady Beaver's hit. The Lady Saints finished with a season low of only two blocks.
Freshman setter, Laura De Pra sets to her right side hitter against Pratt Community College.

About the Contributors
Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor
Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico. Amberley is a nursing major at Seward County Community College. After her time at SCCC, she plans to transfer to a university.
Rubi Gallegos, Photo Editor
Margarita “Rubi” Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for 14 years. She graduated from Liberal High School. Her favorite things to do include spending time with family and hanging out with friends.
