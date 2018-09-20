Lady Saints win 11 in a row

Freshman, Laura De Pra, serves to the Pratt Lady Beavers. De Pra helped the team on offense by contributing 30 assists.

The Seward County Lady Saints defeated the Pratt Community College in just three short matches in the Greenhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 19. This is the eighth time out of the last ten matches that the Lady Saints have beat Pratt in.

In the first set, the Pratt Lady Beavers started with a 5-2 lead, but this lead was short-lived. The Lady Saints came back with four consecutive points and remained in the lead before winning, 25-15.

The second set was the closest of the three, with Pratt and Seward trading the lead throughout the whole game. The Lady Saints were able to earn the last four out of five points to win the second match, 25-21.

To begin the final set, the two teams began trading points, but SCCC quickly shut down Pratt and gained the lead, winning 25-16.

Giovanna Tapigliani, sophomore right side and National Player of the Week, led the Saints with 17 kills on only 29 attempts. Freshman outside hitter, Djuly Schmorantz added 10 kills, while freshman Laura De Pra, contributed 30 assists to the offense. Sophomore, Nathiellen Machado finished with 12 digs.

The Lady Saints will head to Hutchinson, Kansas to play in the Allen Samuels/Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept 20.