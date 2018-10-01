Lady Saints lose three

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Seward County Community College Lady Saints Volleyball team lost their winning streak after losing three out of four games over the weekend. The Lady Saints traveled to Tyler, Texas to compete in the TJC Invitational on Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29.

In the first game of the weekend, no. 6 Seward went up against no. 7 Navarro College. Both teams continued trading points to start, but Navarro pulled away with the lead. Errors by the Lady Saints caused them to fall to the Bulldogs, 25-23.

Seward came out stronger in the second set, keeping up with the Bulldogs the whole game, but Navarro pulled away at the end, earning a two-set advantage 25-19. In the third set, SCCC battled and won, 25-23. The fourth and fifth sets were split between the two teams, with Seward winning the fourth set 25-22 and Navarro winning the final set and the match, 2-3, 11-15.

The second game was a lot better for the Lady Saints as they defeated North Central Texas College in just three short sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13.

The second day of play was heart-wrenching for the Lady Saints as they lost both hard-fought matches against Blinn College and Tyler Junior College.

The first set against Blinn was no contest for the SCCC, winning 25-19. But, in the second set, Blinn gained momentum and defeated Seward, 26-24. The Buccanneers kept their momentum through the third set and came out on top, 2-1, winnining the set 25-18. The fourth set was tied for a while, But Seward was unable to stop Blinn, losing the match 3-1, 25-17.

In the final match of the weekend, Seward battled through five long sets against Tyler Junior College. The Lady Saints looked good from the beginning, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 28-26. In the final three sets, Tyler seemed to ‘one up’ SCCC with momentum, winning 25-17, 25-17, 15-6.

Seward will look to get back on track against Garden City Community College on Wednesday, October 3 in Garden City, Kansas