Lady Saints beat Barton in rematch

The Seward County Community College Lady Saints Volleyball team defeated the Barton Community College Cougars for the second time this season on Monday, October 15 in Great Bend.

The first set started off close with both teams tied at 11. SCCC was up by 22-16 before Barton went on a 3-1 run to lessen the lead. Seward fought back and won the first set, 24-26.

The second set began with both teams being tied at seven. The Lady Saints regained the lead, 15-12 and continued to grow their lead before winning, 25-16.

The third match began with the Lady Saints ahead, but Barton quickly gained the lead 10-8 before the Lady Saints went on a 7-3 run, taking the lead. Seward gave Barton no time to recover and won 25-20.The match was close up until the final points in each set, but Seward came out with the 3-0 win.

The Lady Saints will travel to Pratt to compete against the Beavers on Oct. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m.