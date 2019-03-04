The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Seward takes two from Redland

On+the+back+end+of+a+run+down%2C+AJ+Folds%2C+freshman+outfielder+from+Cheyenne%2C+Wyoming%2C+stretches+into+third+base.+The+Redlands+Community+College+third+baseman+isn%27t+paying+attention+to+Folds+as+his+team+tries+to+run+down+another+runner.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Seward takes two from Redland

On the back end of a run down, AJ Folds, freshman outfielder from Cheyenne, Wyoming, stretches into third base. The Redlands Community College third baseman isn't paying attention to Folds as his team tries to run down another runner.

On the back end of a run down, AJ Folds, freshman outfielder from Cheyenne, Wyoming, stretches into third base. The Redlands Community College third baseman isn't paying attention to Folds as his team tries to run down another runner.

Anastasia Smalldridge

On the back end of a run down, AJ Folds, freshman outfielder from Cheyenne, Wyoming, stretches into third base. The Redlands Community College third baseman isn't paying attention to Folds as his team tries to run down another runner.

Anastasia Smalldridge

Anastasia Smalldridge

On the back end of a run down, AJ Folds, freshman outfielder from Cheyenne, Wyoming, stretches into third base. The Redlands Community College third baseman isn't paying attention to Folds as his team tries to run down another runner.

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
March 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Seward County Community College baseball team dominated Redlands Community College with strong pitching and timely hitting in a doubleheader sweep, 4-1 and 12-1, in the home opener on March 1 at Brent Gould Field. The Saints improved to 7-6 on the season.

Anastasia Smalldridge
Rounding third, Zane Alexander heads home off a single up the middle. The freshman outfielder from Del City, Oklahoma has scored three times so far this season.

In game one, Cole Evans , a right-hand pitcher from Liberal, dominated the game with 10 strike outs. He only allowed one run on four hits and walked one over six innings to pick up his first win in the season opener.  Ben Tsui, outfielder from Sidney, Australia, came in as relief and struck out a pair while walking one in a scoreless seventh-inning to finish the game.

Cruz Shope went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Austin Folds drove in a run while Ben TsuiRichard Armijo, and Jose Caraballo each added a hit for the Saints.

Seward took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Redlands error allowed them to score.

The Saints added two more runs into the bottom of the second on Cruz Shope’s, outfielder from Fort Worth, Texas, run-scoring single, ending the game 4-1.

Game two was a run away for the Saints, as they scored steadily throughout six innings.

Jordan Kennedy and KP Werner drove in a pair of runs and Ben Tsui and Ben Roach each added two hits to lead the Saints in a run-rule victory in the nightcap.

Ryan Giberson allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked two over six innings to improve to 1-2. Steven Craddock ended the game with a perfect seventh inning.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning thanks to defensive lapses by Redlands, the Saints would tack on eight more runs to open a 12-1 lead through five innings.

Seward will play Clarendon College for a single, nine-inning contest at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Brent Gould Field.

Touch/Click on the photo below to view full gallery and captions.
Gallery|6 Photos
Anastasia Smalldridge
Cruz Shope swings early at a change up. The sophomore outfielder went 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game of the doubleheader. He hit in a key run.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

About the Contributors
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

Anastasia Smalldridge, Club Photographer

Anastasia Smalldridge is a freshman and graduated from Liberal High School in 2018. You can spot Smalldridge easily with her blue and pink hair and a camera...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Saints take a fall to Clarendon

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Saints end opening weekend at 2-2

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    SCCC mixes up coaching staff

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Baseball advances to regionals

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Spring sports use huddles to come together, win

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Baseball splits with Garden

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Baseball splits with Cougars

  • Seward takes two from Redland

    Baseball

    Baseball falls to Butler

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Seward takes two from Redland