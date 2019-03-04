Seward takes two from Redland

On the back end of a run down, AJ Folds, freshman outfielder from Cheyenne, Wyoming, stretches into third base. The Redlands Community College third baseman isn't paying attention to Folds as his team tries to run down another runner.

The Seward County Community College baseball team dominated Redlands Community College with strong pitching and timely hitting in a doubleheader sweep, 4-1 and 12-1, in the home opener on March 1 at Brent Gould Field. The Saints improved to 7-6 on the season.

In game one, Cole Evans , a right-hand pitcher from Liberal, dominated the game with 10 strike outs. He only allowed one run on four hits and walked one over six innings to pick up his first win in the season opener. Ben Tsui, outfielder from Sidney, Australia, came in as relief and struck out a pair while walking one in a scoreless seventh-inning to finish the game.

Cruz Shope went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Austin Folds drove in a run while Ben Tsui, Richard Armijo, and Jose Caraballo each added a hit for the Saints.

Seward took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Redlands error allowed them to score.

The Saints added two more runs into the bottom of the second on Cruz Shope’s, outfielder from Fort Worth, Texas, run-scoring single, ending the game 4-1.

Game two was a run away for the Saints, as they scored steadily throughout six innings.

Jordan Kennedy and KP Werner drove in a pair of runs and Ben Tsui and Ben Roach each added two hits to lead the Saints in a run-rule victory in the nightcap.

Ryan Giberson allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked two over six innings to improve to 1-2. Steven Craddock ended the game with a perfect seventh inning.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning thanks to defensive lapses by Redlands, the Saints would tack on eight more runs to open a 12-1 lead through five innings.

Seward will play Clarendon College for a single, nine-inning contest at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Brent Gould Field.

Touch/Click on the photo below to view full gallery and captions.

Gallery | 6 Photos Anastasia Smalldridge Cruz Shope swings early at a change up. The sophomore outfielder went 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game of the doubleheader. He hit in a key run.