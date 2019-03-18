The student news site of Seward County Community College

Women’s NJCAA tournament ready for your predictions

Crusader Staff|March 18, 2019

The Lady Saints have been to the National tournament so many times in the past few years that fans know the competition. So now’s your chance to make tournament predictions for the NJCAA women’s tournament. This interactive bracket allows you to guess and choose your own winners of the tournament. Go to this link to play. Brackets close tonight. Check back for bracket updates and to see your prediction standings.

The Saints play Wednesday at noon in Lubbock, Texas for the second round of action.

Fans can find the game online at NJCAA TV through this link: NJCAA TV  The paywall charges $12.99 per tournament, or $19.99 for a championship season pass.

