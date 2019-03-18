Women’s NJCAA tournament ready for your predictions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints have been to the National tournament so many times in the past few years that fans know the competition. So now’s your chance to make tournament predictions for the NJCAA women’s tournament. This interactive bracket allows you to guess and choose your own winners of the tournament. Go to this link to play. Brackets close tonight. Check back for bracket updates and to see your prediction standings.

The Saints play Wednesday at noon in Lubbock, Texas for the second round of action.

Fans can find the game online at NJCAA TV through this link: NJCAA TV The paywall charges $12.99 per tournament, or $19.99 for a championship season pass.