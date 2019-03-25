The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints take another win over the weekend

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
March 25, 2019

The Saints went up against Butler Community College and played on Mar. 24 The first game started out with Butler aking the first inning on a dropped third strike. Benny Ayala, from Fort Worth, Texas is hit by a pitch and Cruz Shope, from Fort Worth, Texas scored the first inning for the Saints.

For the next four innings, the Saints take the lead and take over the scoreboard. Then on a passed ball, Butler scores the next inning. Butler scores another and takes the lead. This doesn’t last long as Saints quickly recover and finish the game strong 9-3.

Catch the Saints as they play Lamar Community College at SCCC on Mar. 26 at 2 p.m.

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

