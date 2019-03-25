Saints take another win over the weekend
March 25, 2019
The Saints went up against Butler Community College and played on Mar. 24 The first game started out with Butler aking the first inning on a dropped third strike. Benny Ayala, from Fort Worth, Texas is hit by a pitch and Cruz Shope, from Fort Worth, Texas scored the first inning for the Saints.
For the next four innings, the Saints take the lead and take over the scoreboard. Then on a passed ball, Butler scores the next inning. Butler scores another and takes the lead. This doesn’t last long as Saints quickly recover and finish the game strong 9-3.
Catch the Saints as they play Lamar Community College at SCCC on Mar. 26 at 2 p.m.
