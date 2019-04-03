SCCC hosts its annual Phonathon

Donors can now donate money through the crowdfunding website. This website allows you to track the progress the school makes. Students can make plea videos telling their stories and asking for family and friends to donate to the fund.

Donors can now donate money through the crowdfunding website. This website allows you to track the progress the school makes. Students can make plea videos telling their stories and asking for family and friends to donate to the fund.

Donors can now donate money through the crowdfunding website. This website allows you to track the progress the school makes. Students can make plea videos telling their stories and asking for family and friends to donate to the fund.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The room was completely still, as a young college student reached for their phone. She picked it up and dialed a number. She sat awkwardly as she stumbled over her words. Almost every muscle in her body clenched from the nervousness of calling. She hung up and did it again and again and again.

That is the beauty of a Phon-a-thon. For those who are unaware, a Phon-a-thon is an event where people sit in a room with phones and call strangers, some who are willing to donate and maybe some that aren’t. The students will ask for donations, specifically in this case, for Seward County Community College.

“Our goal is to raise $30,000 dollars for the All Saints Fund. This Fund acts as a wishlist that helps students thrive not survive,” Chandler Kirkhart, Associate Director of Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement said.

“ It’s 2019 and we are getting with the times. We wanted a digital version of donations so we could meet the newer generation” — Chandler Kirkhart

The importance of this fund to acknowledge is that the college uses this money for scholarships, grants and other ways to make SCCC the best school it can be and also financially enable its students. The phon-a-thon is for the students and also executed by the students. Students in all clubs can ask strangers, family, and friends, to donate to help the school be an affordable place of education as well as keep investing into the SCCC clubs and organizations for the students.

However, this year is different because instead of relying just on phone calls, the Phon-a-thon is going digital. Now the ability to donate as well as ask for donations can be done through social media like Facebook and Twitter, text, email or any public social communications platform. Students can also make their own personal plea, which is a short video describing who they are and why the public should donate to the fun, which then can be uploaded to the donation website.

“I had one student even post on their gaming message board to receive donations,” Kirkhart added.

This new way of digital donations takes the awkwardness out of talking to strangers, however, the traditional phone calls are still being utilized.

“We want to be a hybrid of traditional and new age and gradually add value to the process,” Kirkhart said.

As students can text and post publically, some still made phone calls to people asking for donations.

“For my first phone call I called my mom, it was still awkward because we follow a script,” Nursing major, Molleigh McCormack said. “I think it is cool to do this for future students who need it,” McCormack continued.

The Phon-a-thon is going on until April 14 and all donations are welcome and valued. Even if the phone call is a little awkward.

“Just be confident, it’s okay if they say no, the only other option is them saying yes and donating,” McCormack said.