Saints sweep doubleheader

Zane Alexander from Del City, Oklahoma added two hits towards the end of the game ensuring that Seward takes a doubleheader win.

The Seward County Community College baseball team have scored double digits against Garden City Community College over the weekend. Winning three of the four games against Garden has moved the Saints up as they have won their last eight games making them 23-18 overall.

Game 1:

It started with a seventh run, fifth inning effort from Chandler Poell from McKinney, Texas who also took a run-win in the opener. This led Seward to take a four-run lead until the fifth inning.

Jose Caraballo from Guayama, Puerto Rico led a single and reached third base on an error and wild pitch. KP Werner from Greeley, Colorado and Cayde Ward from Fort Worth, Texas capped the scoring inning. Ward finished up with a to run-homer as the Saint’s had a 12-1 lead.

Poell (2-1) won his second straight start, scattering five hits, two runs, three strikeouts, and no walk over five innings.

The kept a 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first two innings. Garden scored a run on the third inning, Seward an on the fourth for a 5-1 advantage before a seven-run victory. Garden makes another run but in the end, they fall to the Saints 11-3.

Game 2:

This tight game soon fell on Seward as they took the lead six runs in the later innings so they sweep with another win. An early four-run and inning was earned on an error by Braxton Allen from Mineral Wells, Texas. Cruz Shope from Fort Worth, Texas scored and single leading the game 4-0.

Starter Ryan Giberson from Waterloo, Ontario pitched well before struggling by the fourth inning. He walked two batters and allowed two singles for Garden setting the score 4-3.

Seward took the next innings taking the lead once again 10-3. Ryan Thomas from Mansfield, Texas relieved Giberson at the start of the fifth inning. Thomas tossed a one-hit ball, struck out four and worked over five scoreless innings.

Giberson gave up three runs ver two hits, struck out three and hit a batter over four innings

Ben Tsui from Sydney, Australia, Werner, Shope, Zane Alexander from Del City, Oklahoma, and Benny Ayala from Fort Worth, Texas all added two hits to add to Seward’s 15- hit attack. Seward took another win ending the game 12-2.

Catch the Saints as they play Frank Phillips College at the SCCC field at 3 p.m. on April 16.