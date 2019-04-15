Saints win two, lose two over the weekend

The Lady Saints won two games to Garden City Community College and lost two to Dodge over this weekend, putting them at 12-25 overall but 8-8 in conference play.

Over the weekend, the Lady Saints played four games. They came away with two wins and two losses.

On April 13, they played a doubleheader against Garden City Community College at French Family field in Garden City. The Lady saints won the first game with a 9-0 lead and the second, 9-1.

In the first game, Seward managed to score nine runs in the first three innings. Two runs were scored in the first inning, three in second and four in the third for a nine-run lead. They held Garden City and kept them from scoring.

On April 14, the Lady Saints’ luck ran out and they took two losses against Dodge City Community College. During the first game, Dodge managed runs in the second and sixth inning, leaving the Saints behind by three. The game ended 3-9.

During the second game, the Lady Saints made four runs, one in the second and three in the fourth but did not catch up to Dodge, where Dodge made 12 innings taking the lead in the first by 3 runs. The game ended 4-12.

The Lady Saints will play again on April 16 against Garden City Community College in Garden City. The game starts at 1 p.m.