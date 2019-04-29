Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
In order to celebrate Marvel and the release of the last movie in the Avengers series “Endgame,” the SCCC band and choir held their spring concert at the SCCC auditorium. The band and choir performed various songs from movies from the Marvel universe. The students dressed up as superheroes to celebrate the Marvel Universe. The choir performed, as well, and sang songs from romantic classics such as “A Walk to Remember.”
Monica Gonzalez Arturo Don Juan, sophomore computer science major from Liberal, tells the audience about what they are going to be playing, the theme song to Captain America. To help those who had never watched or read comic books, Don Juan gave a brief synopsis of the movie.
Monica Gonzalez Biviana Rodriguez, sophomore music major from Southwestern Heights, gives the audience some laughs while talking about the movie, “Black Panther.” The concert band played a variety of theme songs from movies as part of their tribute to superheroes.
Monica Gonzalez The brass section and clarinets blast out sounds to the Marvel superhero universe. Students spent all semester learning and practicing the selections played at the Spring Concert, April 26.
Monica Gonzalez Bivinana Rodriguez, sophomore music major from Southwestern Heights, directs the SCCC Choir. Choir Director Magda Silva stepped down so that Rodriguez could take over the directing as part of her final show before moving on to Wichita State University next year. “I learned directing is a lot more than waving your hands in the air,” the sophomore said.
Monica Gonzalez SCCC choir students perform a song from the movie “A Walk To Remember.” The choir continued some of the “movie” themes from the earlier band section.
Monica Gonzalez Choir Director Magda Silvia introduces the choir at the annual spring concert, April 26. Choir students are made up of both music majors and those who just love to sing. They practiced all semester for the spring concert. They have also performed with the area elementary and high schools, as well as with Oklahoma Panhandle State University this year.
