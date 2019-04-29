The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

Darin+Workman%2C+SCCC+band+and+instrument+director+directs+SCCC+students+in+the+concert+on+April+26.+The+band+performed+several+songs+from+the+Marvel+universe+franchise.+%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

Darin Workman, SCCC band and instrument director directs SCCC students in the concert on April 26. The band performed several songs from the Marvel universe franchise.

Darin Workman, SCCC band and instrument director directs SCCC students in the concert on April 26. The band performed several songs from the Marvel universe franchise.

Monica Gonzalez

Darin Workman, SCCC band and instrument director directs SCCC students in the concert on April 26. The band performed several songs from the Marvel universe franchise.

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Darin Workman, SCCC band and instrument director directs SCCC students in the concert on April 26. The band performed several songs from the Marvel universe franchise.

Monica Gonzalez, photographer
April 29, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In order to celebrate Marvel and the release of the last movie in the Avengers series “Endgame,” the SCCC band and choir held their spring concert at the SCCC auditorium. The band and choir performed various songs from movies from the Marvel universe. The students dressed up as superheroes to celebrate the Marvel Universe. The choir performed, as well, and sang songs from romantic classics such as “A Walk to Remember.”

 

Monica Gonzalez
Arturo Don Juan, sophomore computer science major from Liberal, tells the audience about what they are going to be playing, the theme song to Captain America. To help those who had never watched or read comic books, Don Juan gave a brief synopsis of the movie.

 

Monica Gonzalez
Biviana Rodriguez, sophomore music major from Southwestern Heights, gives the audience some laughs while talking about the movie, “Black Panther.” The concert band played a variety of theme songs from movies as part of their tribute to superheroes.

 

Monica Gonzalez
The brass section and clarinets blast out sounds to the Marvel superhero universe. Students spent all semester learning and practicing the selections played at the Spring Concert, April 26.

 

Monica Gonzalez
Bivinana Rodriguez, sophomore music major from Southwestern Heights, directs the SCCC Choir. Choir Director Magda Silva stepped down so that Rodriguez could take over the directing as part of her final show before moving on to Wichita State University next year. “I learned directing is a lot more than waving your hands in the air,” the sophomore said.

 

Monica Gonzalez
SCCC choir students perform a song from the movie “A Walk To Remember.” The choir continued some of the “movie” themes from the earlier band section.

 

Monica Gonzalez
Choir Director Magda Silvia introduces the choir at the annual spring concert, April 26. Choir students are made up of both music majors and those who just love to sing. They practiced all semester for the spring concert. They have also performed with the area elementary and high schools, as well as with Oklahoma Panhandle State University this year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

About the Contributor
Monica Gonzalez, Photographer

Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Multimedia

    Unsung champions

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Multimedia

    Egg-cellent dash

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Entertainment

    SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Entertainment

    Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Multimedia

    SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    News

    Photo Essay: Ag hosts livestock judging for area schools

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Multimedia

    Photo Essay: Hernandez shares passion for ceramics

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Features

    Flaming art

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Multimedia

    Cole Evans, Kaitlyn Van Vleet crowned Homecoming king and queen

  • Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night

    Photo

    Band, Choir perform at Christmas concert

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night