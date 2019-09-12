KRCS hosts used shoe fundraiser on campus
September 12, 2019
The Kansas Respiratory Care Society is currently hosting a shoe donation based fundraiser to raise money for respiratory therapy scholarships here at Seward County Community College.
These scholarships include the Russ Babb Scholarship, the Jeff Scobee Leadership Development Scholarship and the Jeff Scobee Leadership Advancement Scholarship.
Donation boxes are located in the Allied Health building as well as next to the library and bookstore. The fundraiser is being held from Sept.1 through Sept. 25. Not only does the fundraiser help to support respiratory therapy students, but it benefits people in developing countries as well.
The KRCS will collect the donated shoes upon the deadline of the fundraiser, then they will be refurbished and sold to small shop owners in developing countries. Based on the weight of the shoes donated, the KRCS will make a donation to help fund the previously mentioned scholarships and further support American Association for Respiratory Care activities.
Janae Zachary, SCCC’s respiratory therapy program director, like many directors across Kansas, is helping coordinate the fundraiser with her students and encouraging them to get involved and help out in this way.
“Everybody has shoes they don’t wear,” Zachary said.
Zachary recently became the respiratory therapy program director in August of 2018. Although this is her first fundraiser as director, she is looking forward to many more and even has plans to join the KRCS board in the coming year to become more involved in the respiratory therapy community. She hopes to further motivate her students in doing so.
