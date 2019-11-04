On Nov. 2, the Lady Saints played against Frank Phillip College. The Saints beat them 80-68 during the Pizza Hut Classic. This puts them at 2-0 early in the season.

On Nov. 2, the Lady Saints played against Frank Phillip College. The Saints beat them 80-68 during the Pizza Hut Classic. This puts them at 2-0 early in the season.

Saints sweep both games over the weekend in Pizza Hut Classic

Both SCCC men’s and women’s basketball teams won their home games on Saturday at the Greenhouse in the Pizza Hut Classic. The women played against Frank Phillips College and the men played against Midland College.

The Lady Saints beat Frank Phillips 80-68. Frank Phillips scored the first points of the game for a 2-0 lead, but it would be its only lead of the game. The Lady Saints outscored the Lady Plainsmen 16-7 on the strength of Szydlowska’s eight points, opening up a 16-9 margin with 3:33 left in the first quarter. Seward finished the quarter with a 19-13 advantage.

Seward expanded its advantage to 63-42 after three quarters. The Lady Plainsmen made a run in the final stanza, but the Lady Saints were never threatened and went on for the double-digit win.

Vanda Cuamba added 10 points and six rebounds and Aquila Mucubaquire chipped in with nine points for Seward, which also hit nine three-pointers, including five from Szydlowska and two from Kamry Perez.

Alexys Grice had 23 points and Amaya Johns netted 20 points to lead Frank Phillips, which fell to 1-1.

The Lady Saints will play again on Nov. 8 against Western Oklahoma State College at the Seward County Classic at 6:00 p.m.

Aquila Mucubaquire runs to the basket alongside her opponent. She plays as a guard for the Lady Saints and is from Maputo, Mozambique.

The men’s team won against Midland College in an overtime thriller, 74-70.

The teams traded baskets in overtime before the Chaps took the lead at 68-65 with two minutes remaining. Seward came back with a triple by Sam Henderson to tie the game at 68 for Seward and after a Midland turnover, the Saints took the lead again when Rostyslav Novitskyi scored, raising the score to 70-68. Roy Clarke and Henderson sealed the victory with four free throws in the final seconds.

The Saints were led in scoring by Kyle Cardaci with 15 points and Nika Metskhvarishvili, who came off the bench, added 13 points.

Kirk Smith had 18 points and Derrick Ogechi knocked in 15 points for Midland, which fell to 0-1.

The Seward Saints will play again on Nov. 7 against Lamar Community College at 7:00 p.m. at home during the Seward County Classic.

Freshman Roy Clarke from Brooklyn, New York attacks for the ball. Clarke is a guard for the Seward Saints.