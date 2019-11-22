Seward Saints win 103-54 against Bethany

The+Seward+Saints+are+5-1+in+game+play.+Freshman+Ahmed+Ibrahim+drives+in+for+a+layup%2C+getting+blocked+and+put+on+the+line+to+shoot+two.+%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

Seward Saints win 103-54 against Bethany

The Seward Saints are 5-1 in game play. Freshman Ahmed Ibrahim drives in for a layup, getting blocked and put on the line to shoot two.

The Seward Saints are 5-1 in game play. Freshman Ahmed Ibrahim drives in for a layup, getting blocked and put on the line to shoot two.

Monica Gonzalez

The Seward Saints are 5-1 in game play. Freshman Ahmed Ibrahim drives in for a layup, getting blocked and put on the line to shoot two.

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

The Seward Saints are 5-1 in game play. Freshman Ahmed Ibrahim drives in for a layup, getting blocked and put on the line to shoot two.

SCCC Athletic Department
November 22, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Nov. 21, the Seward Saints men’s basketball team gained a 103-54 victory against Bethany College JV.

Carey Page had 21 points and Branton McCrary chipped in with 14 points to lead five Seward players in double-digit scoring. Kyle Cardaci netted 11 points and Greg Johnson and Surkata Jawara each scored 10 for the Saints, who had every player score at least one point. Seward shot 46 percent from the field while holding Bethany to just 30 percent.

Page and Jawara also had 10 boards as the Saints held a 69-41 rebounding advantage over the Swedes.

The Saints will open the Jayhawk West conference season with a contest against the Butler Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Greenhouse.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story