Seward Saints win 103-54 against Bethany

On Nov. 21, the Seward Saints men’s basketball team gained a 103-54 victory against Bethany College JV.

Carey Page had 21 points and Branton McCrary chipped in with 14 points to lead five Seward players in double-digit scoring. Kyle Cardaci netted 11 points and Greg Johnson and Surkata Jawara each scored 10 for the Saints, who had every player score at least one point. Seward shot 46 percent from the field while holding Bethany to just 30 percent.

Page and Jawara also had 10 boards as the Saints held a 69-41 rebounding advantage over the Swedes.

The Saints will open the Jayhawk West conference season with a contest against the Butler Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Greenhouse.