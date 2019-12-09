Lady Saints lose to South Plains

The Lady Saints came up short against South Plains College, Dec. 4. Leilani Augmon, freshman from California, had six points on the point. (file photo)

LEVELLAND, Texas – The No. 15 Lady Saints basketball team fell on the road to No. 2 South Plains, 84-71, on Friday in a non-conference matchup. Seward dropped to 8-3 overall.

The Lady Saints held their own against the Lady Texans throughout the game and trailed by only four points after three quarters, 62-58, but South Plains opened the fourth by scoring the first nine points and opened a 71-58 advantage with 6:48 remaining and never looked back.

Vanda Cuamba led Seward in scoring with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Also in double-digits for the Lady Saints were Karolina Szydlowska with 16 points and Tiana Johnson with 10 points.

Seward wraps up the first semester with a conference game at Cowley College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.