Lady Saints lose to South Plains
December 9, 2019
LEVELLAND, Texas – The No. 15 Lady Saints basketball team fell on the road to No. 2 South Plains, 84-71, on Friday in a non-conference matchup. Seward dropped to 8-3 overall.
The Lady Saints held their own against the Lady Texans throughout the game and trailed by only four points after three quarters, 62-58, but South Plains opened the fourth by scoring the first nine points and opened a 71-58 advantage with 6:48 remaining and never looked back.
Vanda Cuamba led Seward in scoring with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Also in double-digits for the Lady Saints were Karolina Szydlowska with 16 points and Tiana Johnson with 10 points.
Seward wraps up the first semester with a conference game at Cowley College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
