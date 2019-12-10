Liberal Rec looks forward to new location in 2020

Liberal's Recreation Department plans to move into the old middle school in March 2020.

With 2020 right around the corner, people across the nation are excited for new beginnings and upcoming events. The Liberal Recreation Department is making plans for a change in the new year. It will move into the old South Middle School on 950 S Grant Ave. on March 1, 2020.

“I am happy we are able to offer the community something they’ve been asking for,” Matt Quint, director of the Rec Center, said. “Honestly, this should have been done way sooner!”

Since last Monday, attendee numbers have continued to grow. Starting with 30 to 53, 63, 75, and now 85 people. The Liberal Recreation Center hopes to add additional hours to open gym on the weekends.

The Recreation Department has plans and ideas for the new building, like memberships, a golf simulator, the open fieldhouse of course, and plenty of new recreational sports. Alicia Crump, youth sports administrator, is excited about the new sports track & field and youth kickball.

“We are also working hard on trying to get an archery club in the new building!” Crump said.

A lot of decisions are still to be made about the new building and ideas like: membership fees, other sports and the use of all the rooms within the building.

For now, the Liberal Recreation Fieldhouse is open to anyone free of charge. Open hours are Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult for supervision.

“The Recreation Department looks forward to working with SCCC students that are looking to do internships for the Recreation Department,” Quint said.