Lady Saints top century mark in win against Garden City
February 6, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The No. 12 Lady Saints bounced back from last week’s loss in a big fashion. They hit the century mark in a 102-72 win against Garden City Community College Feb. 5.
The Lady Saints were led by Karolina Szydlowska with her seventh double-double of the season as she had 18 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Vanda Cuamba had 16 points, Tianna Johnson added 14 points and Leilani Augmon had 13 points of her own.
Seward will be in action at Pratt Community College in Pratt this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Victoria Martins is a freshman at SCCC majoring in Biology. She is 18 years old and was born in Sete Lagoas, Brazil. Martins likes to hang out with her...