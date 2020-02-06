Lady Saints top century mark in win against Garden City

Karolina Szydlowska runs to the basket. She made 18 points last night against Garden City Community College. She plays forward for the Lady Saints and comes from Wroclaw, Poland.

Karolina Szydlowska runs to the basket. She made 18 points last night against Garden City Community College. She plays forward for the Lady Saints and comes from Wroclaw, Poland.

Karolina Szydlowska runs to the basket. She made 18 points last night against Garden City Community College. She plays forward for the Lady Saints and comes from Wroclaw, Poland.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 5 + 5? Send Email Cancel

The No. 12 Lady Saints bounced back from last week’s loss in a big fashion. They hit the century mark in a 102-72 win against Garden City Community College Feb. 5.

The Lady Saints were led by Karolina Szydlowska with her seventh double-double of the season as she had 18 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Vanda Cuamba had 16 points, Tianna Johnson added 14 points and Leilani Augmon had 13 points of her own.

Seward will be in action at Pratt Community College in Pratt this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Gallery | 4 Photos Victoria Martins Leilani Augmon rolls in for an easy layup against Garden City Community College. The freshman plays forward and is from San Jose, California.